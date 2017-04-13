Germany's Merkel wants to limit Brexit fallout

German Chancellor Angela Merkel , Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Czech Republic Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrive to the news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 3, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel , Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Czech Republic Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrive to the news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.