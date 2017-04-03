ForMin Melescanu on official visit to...

ForMin Melescanu on official visit to Bratislava, highlights good...

Read more: Nine O'Clock

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu was on an official visit to Slovakia on Thursday and Friday, highlighting on the occasion the good cooperation between the two countries in a difficult and challenging period for the EU. According to a Foreign Ministry release, Romania and Slovakia share a multitude of interests and stances: an economically strong Europe, the modernization of the single market, a sustainable policy on migration and asylum, the continuation of the EU enlargement process, and strengthening relations with the states in the eastern neighborhood.

