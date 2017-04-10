Foreigners on Slovak Easter: Why do men have it so easy?
Najat, Elisa, Marina, Pauline and CA stor arrived in Slovakia from various places around the world and they came to love this tiny country. In several cases it was love that led them here, in others it was nature and the beautiful scenery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC