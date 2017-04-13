Football player Weiss acquitted of ch...

Football player Weiss acquitted of charges

A player of Slovakia's national football team, VladimA r Weiss Jr., was not driving in the centre of Bratislava in October 2016 under the influence of alcohol. A prosecutor of the Bratislava district prosecutor's office halted a prosecution against him on April 5. "There's no doubt that the activity that was the cause of the prosecution didn't take place," said Michal A Aorek, spokesperson for the Bratislava regional prosecutor's office, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

