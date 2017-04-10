Football player may benefit from law ...

Football player may benefit from law loophole

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovakia's national football team player Vladimir Weiss Jr., who was charged with drunk driving, may benefit from a hole in the national legislation as it is not clear who actually was driving the car stopped by the police in Bratislava in October 2016. The football player however responded by publishing another video made inside his car, which shows that though he was behind the wheel, there was another man who sitting on his knees and driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC