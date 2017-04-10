Football player may benefit from law loophole

Slovakia's national football team player Vladimir Weiss Jr., who was charged with drunk driving, may benefit from a hole in the national legislation as it is not clear who actually was driving the car stopped by the police in Bratislava in October 2016. The football player however responded by publishing another video made inside his car, which shows that though he was behind the wheel, there was another man who sitting on his knees and driving.

