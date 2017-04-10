First car journey of President Kiska ...

First car journey of President Kiska shows risks

7 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

After criticism from the interior minister, President Andrej Kiska made his first journey to his hometown of Poprad by car - but it turned out not to be as safe or cheap as the minister claimed. Interior Minister Robert KaliASA k criticised President Andrej Kiska for using the cabinet's airplane for private flights to his family in Poprad.

Chicago, IL

