Fintrax Group expansion continues apace with South Korean joint venture

Wednesday Apr 12

Pictured at the signing of the deal are Patrick Waldron, CEO, Fintrax, Yong-Deuk Ma, CEO, LDCC; Eddie Chen of Eurazeo; and Young Jun Choi, CEO of Cube Refund. Fintrax, the Galway-based tourist VAT refund and dynamic currency conversion specialist, has announced its expansion into the South Korean market through a joint venture agreement with the LOTTE Group, South Korea's fifth largest conglomerate.

