Fico considers Belarus to be a bridge to Eurasian market

"We want to focus mainly on economic cooperation without intervening in the internal issues of our countries," the Slovak PM said after meeting his Belarus counterpart. Belarus may be a fantastic bridge to the Eurasian market, while Slovakia may be a bridge for Belarus to Europe, is the opinion that emerged from the meeting of PM Robert Fico with Belarus PM Andrej Kobjakov, during his visit to Slovakia.

