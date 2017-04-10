Fico and Danko interfere with public-...

Fico and Danko interfere with public-service media

Parliamentary Speaker Andrej Danko said that on April 9 on the TA3 private news channel as he unveiled his plan for the public-service Radio and Television of Slovakia to become a state institution. This is the furthest he has gone in his statements about the RTVS since he started trying to gain some control over the broadcaster.

