Expert's guide to saving thousands on your hen party
How to throw a hen party that DOESN'T break the bank: Expert's guide to saving thousands on your big weekend In between the pottery classes, limousines and endless mimosas, unwitting hens can often find themselves shelling out hundreds of pounds with the average knees-up costing an eye-watering A 250. But according to experts there are simple steps you can take to ensure your pre-nuptial celebrations don't break the bank - and it all starts with the location.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
