"Ex Oriente Lux" - Nyiregyhaza University Opens...
The Faculty for Ukrainian Language and Culture Studies is to be reopened in the Nyiregyhaza University, in eastern Hungary, the government commissioner for development in northeast Hungary and the Transcarpathian region said. The college is a representative of regional and Hungarian culture and education in the world, and at the same time a representative of international culture in the heart of the Nyirseg region.
