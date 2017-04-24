"Ex Oriente Lux" - Nyiregyhaza Univer...

"Ex Oriente Lux" - Nyiregyhaza University Opens...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Daily Millbury

The Faculty for Ukrainian Language and Culture Studies is to be reopened in the Nyiregyhaza University, in eastern Hungary, the government commissioner for development in northeast Hungary and the Transcarpathian region said. The college is a representative of regional and Hungarian culture and education in the world, and at the same time a representative of international culture in the heart of the Nyirseg region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC