EU parliaments to create joint group ...

EU parliaments to create joint group to supervise Europol activities

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The summit of the EU national parliaments in Bratislava sent out a signal that Europe will fight against terrorism together, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said at the event, commenting on the setting up of the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group for Europol. Representatives of EU parliaments reached such an agreement at their meeting in the Slovak capital on April 24. Tajani also urged secret services from individual member countries to cooperate more closely, "because terrorism doesn't know any borders".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC