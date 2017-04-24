EU parliaments to create joint group to supervise Europol activities

The summit of the EU national parliaments in Bratislava sent out a signal that Europe will fight against terrorism together, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said at the event, commenting on the setting up of the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group for Europol. Representatives of EU parliaments reached such an agreement at their meeting in the Slovak capital on April 24. Tajani also urged secret services from individual member countries to cooperate more closely, "because terrorism doesn't know any borders".

