Drivers in Bratislava should prepare for worse traffic

8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Drivers in Bratislava should prepare for an even more complicated traffic than during ordinary days on Wednesday, April 26. Taxi drivers, who do not like how authorities in Bratislava approach alternative taxi services such as Uber, are planning a protest ride. This way they will fulfill their threat they voiced at the protest rally in front of Bratislava city council on April 11. The protest was an appeal to the authorities and institutions to finally start addressing the issue of the mobile taxi app, Uber and similar taxi services.

