Dreaming in BrunovskA1 2's garden
Famous Slovak visual artist - graphic artist, illustrator, even designer of banknotes - AlbA n BrunovskA1 2 reveals his rich imagination and playful fantasies not just in his works, but also in their fanciful names. Called - sThe Garden of Dreams', it shows a selection of BrunovskA1 2's works from various periods of his career, reflecting the development in his perceptions.
