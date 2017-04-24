Dimitar Glavchev Joins EU National Parliaments Speakers Conference
''As holder of the rotation presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018, Bulgaria will be actve cooperating for the sake of a unified vision about the future of the Union'', said Bulgarian National Assembly President Dimitar Glavchev addressing the participants of the Conference of the speakers of European national parliaments underway in Bratislava, Slovakia, BNR reported. In his words, a stronger role of legislatures in determining and carrying out the European agenda could be the right answer to the concerns and mistrust of European citizens.
