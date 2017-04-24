Cultural centre for expats to be buil...

Cultural centre for expats to be built in Bratislava

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovaks living abroad will have a new centre in downtown Bratislava which will represent more than 1.5 million expats living outside Slovakia. The plan was approved by the executive committee of the World Association of Slovaks Living Abroad in Bratislava, on April 25, the SITA newswire reported.

