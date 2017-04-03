Contract signed for construction of highway near Presov

Signing the agrrement of Presov highway section: Transport Minister Arpad Ersek , NDS CEO Jan Durisin and Eurovia SK CEO Robert Sinaly. The National Highway Company signed a contract on April 6 with the D1 Presov Consortium on constructing the Presov West-Presov South D1 highway section., with Transport Minister Arpad Ersek in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.