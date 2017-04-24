Bulgaria wants to renegotiate Gazprom gas prices every year

Bulgaria wants to renegotiate gas prices with Gazprom more often than proposed by the Russian gas company as a concession in an EU antitrust case, its energy minister said on Thursday. Interim Energy Minister Nikolai Pavlov said Bulgaria would also seek to be granted access to the gas markets of other eastern European countries - an option that Gazprom's concessions envision for Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.

