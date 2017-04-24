Bulgaria wants to renegotiate Gazprom gas prices every year
Bulgaria wants to renegotiate gas prices with Gazprom more often than proposed by the Russian gas company as a concession in an EU antitrust case, its energy minister said on Thursday. Interim Energy Minister Nikolai Pavlov said Bulgaria would also seek to be granted access to the gas markets of other eastern European countries - an option that Gazprom's concessions envision for Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC