'Britain' could cost Slovak media thousands in fines

Monday Apr 10

The UK's British embassy said it would be willing to change its sign if Slovak law required it. [Flickr] Slovak media covering the Brexit process could be fined up to 6,600 euros for using 'Britain' to refer to the United Kingdom, as a Slovak government agency announced they will start enforcing an obscure law from the 1990s.

