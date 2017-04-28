Brexit `Slap' Is Helping Turn Anti-EU...

Brexit `Slap' Is Helping Turn Anti-EU Tide, Slovak Leader Says

The populist forces tearing at Europe's seams are abating, Slovak President Andrej Kiska said in an interview. France will be the next country to reject anti-European Union polices when voters go to the polls on May 9, Kiska, whose role is largely ceremonial, said at his palace in the capital, Bratislava. He spoke as EU leaders head to a weekend summit in Brussels to discuss Britain's departure from the bloc.

Chicago, IL

