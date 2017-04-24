Bratislava will be for free again

Citizens and visitors of Bratislava can again look forward to free entrance to city museums and galleries, free sightseeing tours, free tours by historical tram and many other interesting programmes and events to be held during the Bratislava City Days. These will take place during the weekend of April 22 and 23 with some events taking place on Friday, April 21. The festivities are also the opening of the upcoming tourist season.

