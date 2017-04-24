24 injured in accident blocking highw...

24 injured in accident blocking highway near Poprad

2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

An early morning mass road accident on the D1 highway between Poprad and SpiA skA1 2 A tvrtok left 24 people injured in a crash involving 30 to 40 cars and leaving the road blocked. Shortly after noon of April 20, drivers were still advised to avoid this section.

Chicago, IL

