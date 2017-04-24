24 hurt in pile-up during Slovakian s...

24 hurt in pile-up during Slovakian snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

Countries including Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been hit by an unusual April cold snap, with freezing temperatures and snow The damaged cars completely blocked the major traffic route connecting the capital Bratislava with the eastern part of the country. Some parts of central Europe, including Slovakia and neighbouring Czech Republic, have been hit by an unusual April cold snap, with freezing temperatures and snow disrupting traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC