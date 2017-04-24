24 hurt in pile-up during Slovakian snowstorm
Countries including Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been hit by an unusual April cold snap, with freezing temperatures and snow The damaged cars completely blocked the major traffic route connecting the capital Bratislava with the eastern part of the country. Some parts of central Europe, including Slovakia and neighbouring Czech Republic, have been hit by an unusual April cold snap, with freezing temperatures and snow disrupting traffic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
