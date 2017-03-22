Worker dies at Jaguar construction si...

Worker dies at Jaguar construction site, inspection found flaws

1 hr ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

A man aged 22 - a self-employed subcontractor - suffocated on a platform during the construction of the Nitra-based plant of the Jaguar Land Rover carmaker. The accident took place on March 20, around 17:00, the SITA newswire wrote.

Chicago, IL

