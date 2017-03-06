UK official: future free trade with EU key after Brexit
" Britain's top official negotiating an exit from the European Union says a future free trade agreement his country seeks with the European Union is crucial for both Britain sides. Speaking after meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday, Secretary David Davis says "this is massively important to both sides."
