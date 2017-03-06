Two Syrians from Germany arrested in ...

Two Syrians from Germany arrested in Slovakia for smuggling migrants

2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The Slovak police have pressed charges of human smuggling against two Syrian nationals with temporary stays in Germany who were caught attempting to smuggle a 23-year old-Syrian woman with two children through the Rajka-Cunovo crossing at the Hungarian-Slovak border near Bratislava last week, the TASR newswire reported. The police discovered that the Syrian woman and the children aged four and one had been registered as asylum-seekers in Hungary.

Chicago, IL

