Two Syrians from Germany arrested in Slovakia for smuggling migrants

The Slovak police have pressed charges of human smuggling against two Syrian nationals with temporary stays in Germany who were caught attempting to smuggle a 23-year old-Syrian woman with two children through the Rajka-Cunovo crossing at the Hungarian-Slovak border near Bratislava last week, the TASR newswire reported. The police discovered that the Syrian woman and the children aged four and one had been registered as asylum-seekers in Hungary.

