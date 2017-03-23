Two components widen Slovak list of c...

Two components widen Slovak list of cultural heritage

Tulle bobbin lace of MyjavskA pahorkatina and the VajnorskA1 2 ornament was enrolled into The Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Slovakia. Tulle bobbin lace from MyjavskA pahorkatina area is unique among the various kinds of bobbin lace across Slovakia.

