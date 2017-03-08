Ticket machines will now accept payme...

Ticket machines will now accept payment by bank card

Citizens and visitors of Bratislava will now be able to buy tickets for public transport from ticket machines by using contactless bank cards. Firstly the Bratislava Transport Company will update 15 of its machines and later this year an additional 35, the company informed on its website.

Chicago, IL

