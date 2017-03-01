The general prosecutor orders check o...

The general prosecutor orders check of controversial constructor, again

The prosecutor has acquitted the construction company Euro-Building of charges it faced due to suspicions of fraud worth millions of euros linked to public orders, the Sme daily reported. General Prosecutor JaromA r A iA3 4nA r, who initiated the investigation in 2015 but was not involved, has ordered a re-investigation of the case.

Chicago, IL

