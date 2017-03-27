Still Wine (Wines) Market in Europe - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

New Beverages market report from GlobalData: "Still Wine Market in Europe - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" "Still Wine Market in Europe - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" is a broad level market review of Europe Still Wine's market by country. The research handbook provides the up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2015 and illustrative forecast to 2020 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Still Wine and its variants Red Wine, Rose Wine and White Wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.