Slovaks vote to allow annulment of pardons in kidnapping
In this Saturday April 17, 2004 file photo, the then Slovak presidential candidate and former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar speaks to the media after casting his vote during elections in downtown Bratislava, Slovakia. Slovakia's parliament has started to debate a proposal to annul pardons by former authoritarian Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar that prevent an investigation into the kidnapping of the son of late President Michal Kovac, Meciar's political archrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC