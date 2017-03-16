Slovakia's president in Israel 'to le...

Slovakia's president in Israel 'to learn and to share'

Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska walks during a visit to Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem. Andrej Kiska, on the first ever visit to Israel by a Slovakian president, said at a welcome reception hosted by President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday that he and his delegation had come "to learn and to share."

