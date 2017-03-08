Slovakia to receive almost a 150 m fo...

Slovakia to receive almost a 150 m for D3 stretch

7 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The European Commission reported on March 8 that it is granting financial assistance worth 147.6 million for constructing the D3-motorway stretch near Zilina. The EC approved the technically challenging project involving the 4.3-kilometre Zilina Strazov-Zilina Brodno section last week, the TASR newswire wrote.

Chicago, IL

