Slovakia and Hungary to construct two electricity links
Two new cross-border links of electricity networks between Slovakia and Hungary will be introduced soon, with a total investment exceeding a 80 million. L-R: Hungarian Foreign Minister PA©ter SzijjA rtA3 and Slovak Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga signing agreement on cross-border electricity links, March 1. The overall investment for the GabA A kovo -Gonyu -VeA3 4kA1 2 A ur , and RimavskA Sobota -SajA3ivA nka links will exceed a 80 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC