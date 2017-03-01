Slovakia and Hungary to construct two...

Slovakia and Hungary to construct two electricity links

16 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Two new cross-border links of electricity networks between Slovakia and Hungary will be introduced soon, with a total investment exceeding a 80 million. L-R: Hungarian Foreign Minister PA©ter SzijjA rtA3 and Slovak Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga signing agreement on cross-border electricity links, March 1. The overall investment for the GabA A kovo -Gonyu -VeA3 4kA1 2 A ur , and RimavskA Sobota -SajA3ivA nka links will exceed a 80 million.

Chicago, IL

