Shops will be closed on all national holidays
The list of days when shops are closed has been expanded to 15-and-a-half days, including Good Friday and Easter Monday. The Slovak parliament on March 28 approved an amendment to the Labour Code due to come into force as of May 1. Accordingly, shops in Slovakia are set to close for several public holidays in addition to the current three-and-a-half days, the TASR newswire wrote.
