SaS and OA1 2aNO-NOVA sign deal for regional elections

The Freedom and Solidarity and Ordinary People and Independent Personalities on March 7th, signed an agreement to join forces in all eight regions of Slovakia for the regional elections due to take place in the autumn. Party chairmen Richard Sulik and Igor Matovic announced that they have agreed to back SaS candidates for governors in the Bratislava Region , the Trencin Region and the Banska Bystrica Region .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.