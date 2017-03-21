Safarikovo Square will be changed into city meadow

The popular square in downtown Bratislava will be turned into a park, including a terrace offering a view of the Danube river, a pavilion for cultural events, an open area for walking dogs and a playground. The Bratislava borough of Old Town will revitalise the park in A afA rikovo Square for a 300,000, to be finished by the spring 2018, the Sme daily wrote on March 21. The park -currently with a small playground, lawn and trees, will be extended towards the next park, with the KaA acia FontA na fountain.

