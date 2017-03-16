RPT-UPDATE 2-Funding to complete Slov...

RPT-UPDATE 2-Funding to complete Slovakian nuclear plant still uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Shareholders of Slovakia's biggest power utility approved a higher cost estimate for a long-delayed nuclear power plant but could not agree on how to finance the extra 800 million euros, company and government officials said on Wednesday. The new price tag for the two new 470-megawatt units at Mochovce is 5.4 billion euros , a Slovenske Elektrarne spokesman said on Wednesday, double the original plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC