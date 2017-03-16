RPT-UPDATE 2-Funding to complete Slovakian nuclear plant still uncertain
Shareholders of Slovakia's biggest power utility approved a higher cost estimate for a long-delayed nuclear power plant but could not agree on how to finance the extra 800 million euros, company and government officials said on Wednesday. The new price tag for the two new 470-megawatt units at Mochovce is 5.4 billion euros , a Slovenske Elektrarne spokesman said on Wednesday, double the original plan.
