Real estate taxes going up in much of Slovakia

While international organisations recommend that Slovakia should tap real estate taxes more, as the level in Slovakia is low and its increase would not hinder economic growth as in the case of other taxes, the Slovak government has abandoned its original idea to burden so-called 'luxury' real estate with higher tax rates. Yet, it still wants to see property taxes to be reflective of the value of the real estate, not only based on size.

Chicago, IL

