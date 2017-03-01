Questionable testing at Novaky power plant ends
The coal-mining company Hornonitrianske Bane Prievidza ended the nearly four-month testing of alternative technologies at the brown-coal-fired power plant NovA ky on February 28 as it had promised. The data collected during the test will be used for possible reconstruction of the third block at NovA ky.
