PSA Groupe in Trnava to start recruiting
Since the plant is preparing for the launch of the construction of new engines, it needs to hire 500 new employees, said the head of the carmaker Stephane Bonhommeau, as reported by the Trend weekly. The PSA Groupe Slovakia will start producing the 3-cylinder EB Turbo PureTech petrol engines in 2019.
