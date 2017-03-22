Princess Margareta: Resumption of Roy...

Princess Margareta: Resumption of Royal diplomacy under President...

Read more: Nine O'Clock

The resumption of royal diplomacy and public engagements in Romania under President Emil Constantinescu and the governing of the Victor Ciorbea Cabinet were milestones in the history of the royal family and the country alike, Romania's crown princess Margareta said Tuesday evening. "In the years of President Emil Constantinescu and the Victor Ciorbea Government, royal diplomacy was resumed along with public engagements in Romania and they have continued ever since.

Chicago, IL

