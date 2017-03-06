Portrait-drawing course in English de...

Portrait-drawing course in English develops in Bratislava

Slovak Spectator

Those who would like to find a new hobby, or return to an earlier one, even without good knowledge of Slovak can attend the visual arts for beginners to intermediate course, lectured by an ex-pat. Australian sculptor, Robert Stollar, will be teaching the basics of realistic portrait drawing in three, four-hour sessions , starting on March 13. No previous experience is required.

Chicago, IL

