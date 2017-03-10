Polish regional leadership ambitions ...

Polish regional leadership ambitions hit by EU humiliation over Tusk

5 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Poland's ambition to be central Europe's leader within the EU suffered a humiliating blow when Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic defied its call to block the re-election of Donald Tusk as European Council president. The lack of support from the other three "Visegrad" countries left Prime Minister Beata Szydlo in uncomfortable isolation at an EU summit on Thursday - one leader out of 28 refusing to back Tusk, a former Polish leader who is loathed by her Law and Justice party.

Chicago, IL

