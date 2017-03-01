PM: Brexit talks should not leave EU only with disadvantages
If a multi-speed European Union turns into reality, Slovakia has to and wants to be at the core of integration, the Slovak PM said. Slovakia has a strong interest in Brexit discussions not ending with UK having only advantages from it and the European Union being left with only disadvantages, said Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Slovakia will not set up a ministerial post regarding Brexit to negotiate with the UK separately, as there is clear agreement among EU member states to hold talks with the UK jointly, said PM Fico after meeting with Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis on March 3 in Bratislava.
