Plastic Omnium expanding Slovakia site to supply to new JLR plant
Automotive plastic parts producer Plastic Omnium will invest around 50 million euros in a major expansion project in Slovakia to supply the new Jaguar Land Rover assembly plant at Nitra, Slovakia. The processor is planning to build two new manufacturing halls at its Hlohovec site in southwestern Slovakia with the creation of 500 new jobs.
