Over 1,000 march against extremism in Slovakia

"It isn't enough anymore to be part of a silent majority rejecting extremism and fascism, but it's necessary to make one's attitude known aloud," Mayor of Bratislava Ivo Nesrovnal said in his speech. Bratislava region governor Pavol Freso said that all democrats, both from the Left and the Right, must hold together in the fight against extremism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.