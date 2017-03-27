Orban attacks the European Court of H...

Orban attacks the European Court of Human Rights

Orban: "The Human Rights Court should be urgently reformed because its judgments are a "threat to the security of EU people and invitation for migrants." [ European People's Party/Flickr ] Speaking today at the annual congress of the European People's Party in Malta, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban fiercely attacked migration, saying it is a "Trojan Horse of terrorism".

