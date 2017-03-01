National Gallery offers guided tour i...

National Gallery offers guided tour in English

8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Every first Sunday in a month, there will be a lecture/guided tour in the Slovak National Gallery offered in English, explaining one exhibition, one new acquisition or one aspect of an exhibition. floor of the EsterhA zy Palace in A1 2. A tAora Square in Bratislava, the so-called Non-Permanent Exposition.

Chicago, IL

