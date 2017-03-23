Mystery over Slovakian politician death

The 66-year-old was apparently run over by a train, leading media to speculate that he might have been murdered or that he could have taken his own life. Gaulieder was a key player in a political scandal in Slovakia in which former prime minister Vladimir Meciar and the intelligence services were implicated in the kidnapping of former president Michal Kovac's son in 1995.

